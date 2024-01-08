Spirit of Detroit outfitted with Lions jersey to celebrate team's postseason run

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Spirit of Detroit has a new look!

The Detroit Lions outfitted the iconic monument in downtown with a jersey to celebrate the team’s postseason run.

According to the Lions, the jersey features a 90 seasons logo patch in honor of the club’s 90th season.

The Lions will host the Los Angeles Rams in their playoff match-up. The Lions will face the Rams on Sunday Night Football on NBC, with the game set to kick off at 8 p.m., the team announced Sunday night.

