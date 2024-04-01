Sheriff: Former Lions CB turns self in amid domestic violence allegations

TAMPA, Fla. — Cameron Sutton, former cornerback for the Detroit Lions, turned himself in at a Florida jail Sunday amid allegations of domestic violence.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) posted a video to X (formerly Twitter) Sunday night depicting Sutton’s arrival at the Orient Road Jail.

Sutton Turns Himself in at ORJ



Former Detroit Lion Cameron Sutton, 29, has turned himself in at the Orient Road Jail after a warrant for his arrest was issued earlier this month.



More: https://t.co/hkEmOhNwZc pic.twitter.com/OxRZ2cDVqz — HCSO (@HCSOSheriff) April 1, 2024

We’re told the 29-year-old was wanted for one count of domestic battery (strangulation) after a woman was found hurt in a Tampa suburb on March 7.

The Detroit Lions announced March 21 they had released Sutton from the team.

"After weeks of evading law enforcement, this man has finally made the right choice to turn himself in," says Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Domestic violence has no place in our community, and no one is above the law here in Hillsborough County. My thoughts are with this woman as she continues to heal from this man’s gruesome actions.”

