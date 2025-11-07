Sewald, Urquidy become free agents when Tigers decline 2026 options

DETROIT (AP) — Pitchers Paul Sewald and José Urquidy became free agents Friday after the Detroit Tigers declined their 2026 options.

Detroit also declined the option on pitcher Randy Dobnak, who made his only major league appearance this year on March 30 for Minnesota and was obtained from the Twins in late July.

Sewald gets a $1 million buyout as part of a $7 million, one-year deal instead of the $10 million called for in his mutual option.

Acquired from Cleveland at the trade deadline, the 35-year-old right-hander had a 4.58 ERA in 22 relief appearances. He didn't pitch between July 11 and Sept. 19 because of a strained right shoulder.

Detroit declined a $4 million club option on Urquidy, who returned Sept. 14 from Tommy John surgery in the first of two big league appearances. The 30-year-old right-hander could have earned $3 million in performance bonuses for games started as a pitcher.

Dobnak, 30, agreed in 2021 to a $9.25 million, five-year contract that included a $6 million team option for 2026 with a $1 million buyout.

He is 9-12 with a 4.86 ERA in 21 starts and 18 relief appearances over five major league seasons.

In addition, the Tigers claimed right-hander Jack Little off waivers from the Pittsburgh Pirates.

___

