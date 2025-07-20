Seager hits 2-run double in 8th to get Rangers to .500 and hand MLB-best Tigers 5th loss in row

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Corey Seager hit a two-run double with two outs in the eighth inning and the Texas Rangers finally got back to .500 with a 2-0 victory over Detroit on Friday night that extended the MLB-best Tigers' season-worst losing streak to five.

The Tigers (59-39) had a majors-high six players this week at the All-Star Game after going into the break with the best record in the majors, even after losing their last four games before that.

Seager lined a ball into the right-center gap that rolled to the wall. Cody Freeman, making his big-league debut as a pinch-runner after Kyle Higashioka's one-out double, scored the first run and was followed home by Josh Smith, who walked against Tommy Kahnle (1-3).

Chris Martin (1-5), the third Texas pitcher, worked the eighth. Robert Garcia pitched the ninth for his seventh save in 10 chances to wrap up the 10th shutout by the Rangers this season.

Both starting pitchers worked into the sixth without allowing a run. Rangers left-hander Patrick Corbin struck out six in 5 2/3 innings. Detroit's Reese Olson had five Ks before departing after Jonah Heim's leadoff double in the sixth, only the second hit given up by the right-hander.

The Tigers were held scoreless for the sixth time this season.

Seager's go-ahead hit that also extended his on-base streak to 19 games.

The Rangers (49-49) got back to .500 for the first time since June 15. They had lost the past seven games when they had a chance to reach that mark.

Keider Montero (4-1, 4.02 ERA) pitches Saturday night for Detroit in the middle game of the three-game series. Rookie Kumar Rocker (3-4, 6.39) starts for Texas.

