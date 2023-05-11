Lions to open 2023 season against Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday Night Football

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions will reportedly open the 2023 season against the defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs on national television.

The NFL confirmed Detroit will head to Arrowhead to take on the Chiefs on Thursday Night Football on Sept. 7, the first game of the 2023 regular season.

The full NFL schedule is set to be released on Thursday night.

Below are the 2023 Detroit Lions opponents:

HOME: Chicago, Green Bay, Minnesota, Atlanta, Carolina, Denver, Las Vegas, Seattle

AWAY: Chicago, Green Bay, Minnesota, Baltimore, Dallas, Kansas City, Los Angeles Chargers, New Orleans, Tampa Bay