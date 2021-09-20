Watch
Red Wings prospect Jared McIsaac recovering after collision

Red Wings prospect team coach Ben Simon gives an update on defenseman Jared McIsaac, who left Sunday's game after a hit into the boards.
Posted at 8:31 AM, Sep 20, 2021
(WXYZ) -- Defenseman Jared McIsaac left Sunday's Detroit Red Wings prospect tournament game against the Columbus Blue Jackets after a hit into the boards.

McIsaac was taken off the ice by medical personnel and transported to a Traverse City area hospital for further evaluation.

"He hit his head on the glass, hit his head on the ice," said Red Wings prospect team coach Ben Simon. "Lost consciousness for a little bit...went to the hospital, was evaluated, he's thankfully doing well. He's moving his arms, moving his legs, he's coherent, he's talking. So it's not as bad as initially looked, obviously it's a scary situation when a guy does that, but he was talking with our trainers there and we'll find out more in the morning."

Simon added he was not expecting McIsaac to spend extended time in the hospital, likely returning to the team hotel Sunday night.

McIsaac, a second-round draft pick by Detroit in 2018, played 10 AHL games for Grand Rapids during the 2020-21 season.

