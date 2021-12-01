Red Wings' Lucas Raymond named NHL Rookie of the Month in November

(WXYZ) — Detroit Red Wings left wing Lucas Raymond was named the NHL Rookie of the Month for October. It's the second straight month a Red Wings player has earned the honor.

Raymond has five goals, seven assists and 12 points in 14 games this month. He scored in nine of the 14 games, including three different three-game point streaks.

The 2020 first-round pick beat out Red Wings teammate Alex Nedeljkovic and several other players for the honor.

In the game against Buffalo, he became the second teen in Red Wings history to score his first career overtime goal, joining Steve Yzerman.

Last month, Moritz Seider was named Rookie of the Month.