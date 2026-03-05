Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Red Wings lose in OT after giving up 2 goal lead in third period

Alex DeBrincat, Brayden McNabb
Duane Burleson/AP
Detroit Red Wings right wing Alex DeBrincat (93) is pushed by Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, March 4, 2026, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Alex DeBrincat, Brayden McNabb
Posted

DETROIT (AP) — Tomas Hertl scored a power-play goal with 2:49 remaining in overtime and the Vegas Golden Knights rallied from a two-goal, third-period deficit to edge the Detroit Red Wings 4-3 on Wednesday night.

Hertl scored in front off a pass from Mitch Marner as Vegas snapped a three-game losing streak. Marner scored the tying goal with 3:24 left in regulation and had two assists.

Reilly Smith and Ivan Barbashev had the other goals for Vegas, which wrapped up a five-game road trip. Adin Hill made 23 saves in the Golden Knights' third game in four nights.

Simon Edvinsson and Alex DeBrincat each had a goal and an assist for Detroit, which is now 24-1-3 when leading after two periods. Emmitt Finnie also scored for the Red Wings and Cam Talbot made 21 saves.

Vegas' second-leading scorer, Mark Stone, missed the game due to an upper-body injury.

Vegas scored twice in the final nine minutes of regulation to erase a 3-1 deficit.

Barbashev scored on a rebound with 8:23 remaining in regulation after Detroit turned the puck over in its zone. Hertl passed the puck from behind the Red Wings net to Marner for the tying goal with 3:24 left.

Hertl was called for tripping with 2:23 left but Detroit failed to capitalize. The Red Wings were 0 for 4 on the power play.

The Wings led 3-1 after the first period. Smith and Finnie traded goals during the first six minutes. Edvinsson lifted a shot from the slot over Hill's left shoulder with 4:45 left to give Detroit the lead. DeBrincat whistled a shot past Hill's glove 59 seconds later.

Up next

Golden Knights: Play their first home game since Feb. 5 against Minnesota on Friday night.

Red Wings: Host Florida on Friday night.

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.