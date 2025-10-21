DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Red Wings are celebrating their centennial all season long, but a four-day fanfest will bring together many of the team's former players.

Watch our interview about the event:

Red Wings gear up for Hockeytown Centennial FanFest; here's what to know

Taking place from Nov. 6-9, the Hockeytown Centennial FanFest will be at MotorCity Casino Hotel.

The weekend will include a pop-up museum, photo opportunities, interactive experiences, autograph sessions, family-friend activities, Q&A sessions and much more.

Former players who are attending include:



Sergei Fedorov

Steve Yzerman

Henrik Zetterberg

Vladimir Konstantinov

Tomas Holmstrom

Chris Chelios

Brendan Shanahan

Niklas Kronwall

Igor Larionov

Nicklas Lidstrom

Jiri Fischer

Joe Kocur

Justin Abdelkader

Darren McCarty

Larry Murphy

Chris Osgood

Mickey Redmond

Dino Ciccarelli

Dan Cleary

Mathieu Dandenault

Danny DeKeyser

Dallas Drake

Kris Draper

Jonathan Ericsson

Barry Smith

Aaron Ward

and Many More

The Hockeytown Centennial Fanfest Hours are:

Thursday, Nov. 6 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 7 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.



Fans can enjoy a Watch Party, powered by DTE, at MotorCity Casino Hotel’s Sound Board from 6:30 – 10 p.m. for that night’s game against the New York Rangers. All fans with Hockeytown Centennial FanFest tickets for Friday can join the party, with seating available on a first-served basis. A live Q&A will take place with Red Wings personalities on stage before the game and during intermissions.

Saturday, Nov. 8 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 9 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.



Fans can enjoy a Watch Party, powered by DTE, at MotorCity Casino Hotel’s Sound Board from 12:30 – 4 p.m. for that night’s game against the Chicago Blackhawks. All fans with Hockeytown Centennial FanFest tickets for Sunday can join the party, with seating available on a first-served basis. A live Q&A will take place with Red Wings personalities on stage before the game and during intermissions.

Single-day general admission tickets are available for $35 each. There is alos a four-day pass ,and upgraded and VIP passes.

Other activities include:

100 Years of Hockeytown Exhibit, presented by Meijer



Step into the story of a century of Red Wings hockey with a custom-built pop-up museum that brings nearly 100 years of history to life. Fans will explore authentic artifacts, rare archival materials and interpretive displays that trace the evolution of the team from its origin through present day.

A Tribute to Champions: Stanley Cup Replica Trophy Display



Fans can capture an unforgettable moment with a larger-than-life Stanley Cup replica celebrating the franchise’s 11 championships. As a bold centerpiece of Hockeytown FanFest, this striking display offers a tangible connection to the storied legacy of Red Wings hockey and the chance to take a photo to remember forever.

Step into the Moment



Experience Red Wings history like never before with an immersive projection experience that transports fans directly into the team’s most iconic plays and unforgettable scenes.

Sound Board Programming



MotorCity Casino Hotel’s Sound Board will transform into a dynamic hub of storytelling and connection, giving fans an incredible deep dive into Red Wings history. Fans can enjoy live watch parties on the big screen when the Red Wings host the Rangers (Friday) and Blackhawks (Sunday), creating a shared atmosphere that mirrors the excitement of Little Caesars Arena.

Interactive Q&A sessions will bring Red Wings alumni, historians and broadcasters to the stage, where fans will hear directly from those who have shaped the team’s identity.

The space also features behind-the-scenes storytelling, with documentaries, archival footage and panel discussions that highlight the early days and defining dynasties.

Additional Activities

