Red Wings blanked by Islanders 5-0, snapping 4 game point streak

DETROIT (AP) — Max Shabanov had two goals and an assist, and Ilya Sorokin stopped 29 shots for his second shutout of the season as the New York Islanders beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-0 on Thursday night.

Calum Ritchie had a goal and an assist, Matthew Barzal and Bo Horvat also scored, and Casey Cizikas had two assists as the Islanders finished 6-1-0 on a seven-game road trip. It marked the second time in franchise history New York won six or more games on a trip — first since Feb. 19 to March 6, 2016.

Sorokin had five saves in the first period, 15 in the second and nine in the third to get his 24th career shutout.

John Gibson finished with 21 saves as Detroit snapped a four-game point streak (3-0-1).

The Islanders' fourth line of Shabanov, Ritchie and Cizikas accounted for three goals and four assists. Shabanov, playing in his ninth career game, had one goal and two assists prior to Thursday's outburst. The 20-year-old Ritchie scored his second goal of the season and third of his career.

Horvat scored his team-high 14th goal in the second period. He has eight goals and six assists in his last 11 games.

The teams combined for 58 penalty minutes, including three 10-minute misconduct infractions — Detroit's Marco Kasper late in the 2nd period, and the Red Wings' Ben Chiarot and the Islanders' Scott Mayfield at 9:04 of the third.

Ritchie and Shabanov staked the Islanders to a 2-0 lead in the first period. Barzal and Horvat scored during the first six minutes of the second for a four-goal advantage. Shabanov converted a backhander for his second goal at 6:52 of the third.

Up next

Islanders: Host St. Louis on Saturday night to open a seven-game homestand.

Red Wings: Host Columbus on Saturday night.

