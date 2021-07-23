Red Wings announce 2021-22 season schedule, open October 14

The Detroit Red Wings will open the 2021-22 regular season October 14 against the defending two-time Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning.
The season opener against Tampa Bay is one of four consecutive home games to start the season for Detroit.
The 2021-22 NHL schedule released Thursday night includes a break for the 2022 Winter Olympics.
DETROIT RED WINGS 2021-22 REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE
Oct. 14 - vs. Tampa Bay
Oct. 16 - vs. Vancouver
Oct. 19 - vs. Columbus
Oct. 21 - vs. Calgary
Oct. 23 - at Montreal
Oct. 24 - at Chicago
Oct. 27 - at Washington
Oct. 29 - vs. Florida
Oct. 30 - at Toronto
Nov. 2 - at Montreal
Nov. 4 - at Boston
Nov. 6 - at Buffalo
Nov. 7 - vs. Vegas
Nov. 9 - vs. Edmonton
Nov. 11 - vs. Washington
Nov. 13 - vs. Montreal
Nov. 15 - at Columbus
Nov. 16 - at Dallas
Nov. 18 - at Vegas
Nov. 20 - at Arizona
Nov. 24 - vs. St. Louis
Nov. 27 - vs. Buffalo
Nov. 30 - at Boston
Dec. 1 - vs. Seattle
Dec. 4 - vs. NY Islanders
Dec. 7 - vs. Nashville
Dec. 9 - at St. Louis
Dec. 10 - at Colorado
Dec. 14 - vs. NY Islanders
Dec. 16 - at Carolina
Dec. 18 - vs. New Jersey
Dec. 20 - vs. Colorado
Dec. 23 - at Minnesota
Dec. 27 - at NY Rangers
Dec. 29 - at NY Islanders
Dec. 31 - vs. Washington
Jan. 2 - vs. Boston
Jan. 4 - vs. San Jose
Jan. 6 - at Anaheim
Jan. 8 - at Los Angeles
Jan. 11 - at San Jose
Jan. 13 - vs. Winnipeg
Jan. 15 - vs. Buffalo
Jan. 17 - at Buffalo
Jan. 18 - at Philadelphia
Jan. 21 - vs. Dallas
Jan. 22 - at Nashville
Jan. 26 - vs. Chicago
Jan. 28 - at Pittsburgh
Jan. 29 - vs. Toronto
Jan. 31 - vs. Anaheim
Feb. 2 - vs. Los Angeles
Feb. 23 - vs. Philadelphia
Feb. 26 - at Toronto
Mar. 1 - vs. Carolina
Mar. 4 - at Tampa Bay
Mar. 5 - at Florida
Mar. 8 - vs. Arizona
Mar. 10 - vs. Minnesota
Mar. 12 - at Calgary
Mar. 15 - at Edmonton
Mar. 17 - at Vancouver
Mar. 19 - at Seattle
Mar. 22 - vs. Philadelphia
Mar. 26 - vs. Tampa Bay
Mar. 27 - at Pittsburgh
Mar. 30 - vs. NY Rangers
Apr. 1 - vs. Ottawa
Apr. 3 - at Ottawa
Apr. 5 - vs. Boston
Apr. 6 - at Winnipeg
Apr. 9 - vs. Columbus
Apr. 12 - vs. Ottawa
Apr. 14 - at Carolina
Apr. 16 - at NY Rangers
Apr. 17 - vs. Florida
Apr. 19 - at Tampa Bay
Apr. 21 - at Florida
Apr. 23 - vs. Pittsburgh
Apr. 24 - at New Jersey
Apr. 26 - vs. Toronto
Apr. 29 - at New Jersey