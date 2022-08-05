Uncertainty surrounds NASCAR race at MIS

Keselowski on the Firekeepers Casino 400

NASCAR is in Michigan this week for the Firekeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway.

This will be the first race at MIS with the new Next Gen car and the new tires.

Reports are the test session did not go well.

Michigan native, and driver of the number six car, Brad Keselowski says he's not sure what to expect.

"I would says this is about as wild card as a wild card could get this weekend," Keselowski said. "I don't know what to tell you to expect with the new car, different tires, very little practice, the one test session there was with not that many cars didn't go that smoothly, so we will have to see. I don't know what to expect, it could be complete and utter chaos, it could be the best race ever, could be somewhere in between, I don't know. I think that is, in some ways, part of the fun in Next Gen is the complete uncertainty every week of what's going to happen."

Ryan Blaney is the defending champ, Kevin Harvick has won five times at the track.