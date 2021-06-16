Watch
Tigers call up Matt Manning, will start Thursday's game

Gene J. Puskar/AP
Detroit Tigers pitcher Matt Manning delivers during the first inning of a spring training exhibition baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies in Clearwater, Fla., Sunday, March 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Matt Manning
Posted at 8:28 AM, Jun 16, 2021
(WXYZ) — The Detroit Tigers have called up one of their top prospects and he will get his first start Thursday.

The team announced Matt Manning was headed to the majors in a tweet this afternoon.

They followed it up with another tweet on the projected starting lineup, saying "The future is now".

Manning was the ninth overall pick by the Tigers in the 2016 MLB draft. He has been pitching for the Toledo Mudhens this season, where he has a 1 and 3 record, with a 8.07 ERA.

