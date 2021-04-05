Rocket Mortgage signs World No. 5 golfer Bryson DeChambeau

(WXYZ) — Rocket Mortgage has signed a third golfer to its lineup of partners, adding 2020 U.S. Open champ Bryson DeChambeau.

The World No. 5 golfer, who is also the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic winner, joins Rickie Fowler and 2019 RMC winner Nate Lashley who are both with the brand.

Beginning with the 2021 Masters, DeChambeau will wear the Rocket Mortage logo on his left sleeve and also feature a Rocket Mortgage customer headcover on his driver.

“I am looking forward to working with, and learning from, Rocket Mortgage and Rocket Companies as one of my goals is to extend my impact on communities by creating sustainable, positive change among the younger generation,” DeChambeau said in a release. “As the champion of the Rocket Mortgage Classic, I got a chance to go deep and learn about who they are as a company and what they stood for. I realized there was a lot of alignment between my work helping kids achieve their educational goals and what they do to educate Detroit’s homeowners.”

"Golf fans are glued to their screens every time Bryson takes the tee. He is an innovator, changing the way people think about the great game of golf, just like we have shifted perceptions about how simple getting a mortgage can be with our digital solutions," Rocket Mortgage Chief Marketing Officer Casey Hurbis added in a release.

DeChambeau has eight total wins on the PGA Tour.