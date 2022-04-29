Watch
Lions take Hutchinson at No. 2, trade up to take Williams

Detroit gives up 32nd and 34th pick in trade with Vikings
Jae C. Hong/AP
Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson stands next to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected by the Detroit Lions as the second pick in the NFL football draft Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong )
Posted at 10:55 PM, Apr 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-28 22:55:43-04

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions selected Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson with the No. 2 pick in the NFL draft, addressing a desperate need with a hometown star.

Detroit also traded up to take Alabama receiver Jameson Williams at No. 12 overall.

The Lions seem to have more needs on defense than offense with veteran quarterback Jared Goff surrounded by solid players on the line, at tight end and running back.

Hutchinson was the runner-up for the Heisman Trophy this past season for the Wolverines.

