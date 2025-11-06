Police share details surrounding Marshawn Kneeland's death

FRISCO, Texas — Police released more details surrounding the death of Marshawn Kneeland, a Dallas Cowboys defensive end who played at Western Michigan University and Godwin Heights High School.

Per the Frisco Police Department, Kneeland died from a "possible suicide."

In a release, FPD said Kneeland, while fleeing from troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety on Wednesday night, crashed his car on a Frisco highway and ran from the scene.

Police then searched the area with the assistance of the FPD K-9 and drone units.

During the course of the search, officers "received information" that the football player had "expressed suicidal ideations."

Kneeland was later located at 1:31a.m. on Thursday, deceased with "what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound."

The official cause and manner of death will be determined by the Collin County Medical Examiner’s Office.

"Our heartfelt condolences to the Kneeland family and friends," the Frisco Police Department said in a statement.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Please call or text the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988. You are not alone.

