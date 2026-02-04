Pistons sending Jaden Ivey to the Bulls in three team deal

(WXYZ) — The Pistons were part of a multi-team deal that will see Kevin Huerter and Dario Saric coming to Detroit.

The trade involved the Pistons, the Bulls, and the Timberwolves. The Bulls sent Huerter and Saric to Detroit. The Timberwolves shipped Mike Conley Jr. to Chicago. The Bulls also received Jaden Ivey from Detroit.

Along with Huerter and Saric, the Pistons swapped will also swap 2026 first-round picks with Minnesota. That would allow the Pistons to trade its first round pick in this year's draft with the Timberwolves, so long as Minnesota's pick does not fall into a range of picks that would allow the T'wolves to block the trade. What that protection looks like was not disclosed.