Pistons select Jaden Ivey No. 5 overall in 2022 NBA Draft

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — The Detroit Pistons selected Purdue shooting guard Jaden Ivey with the fifth overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft Thursday night.

The 6-foot-4 sophomore averages 17.3 points per game and 4.9 rebounds per game.

Not only could he be a great fit for Detroit, but also Ivey has some strong ties to the city already. Niele Ivey, Jaden's mom and current Notre Dame Women's Basketball head coach, played for the Detroit Shock during her tenure in the WNBA.

On top of that, James Hunter, Jaden's grandfather, played several seasons with the Detroit Lions. Hunter was drafted tenth overall in the 1976 NFL Draft and spent his entire career in Detroit.

This pick follows a big move Wednesday when the Pistons reportedly traded Jerami Grant to Portland for a future first round pick.

Grant was heading into the last year of his three-year contract with Detroit.

The move clears even more cap space for the franchise, which now has a projected $43 million.

Detroit is up again in the second round with the 36th overall pick.

Orlando got the top overall pick in the draft, selecting Duke power forward Paolo Banchero.

This is only the fourth time the Magic has held the number one pick. Previously, they’ve selected Shaquille O’Neal (1992), Chris Webber (1993) and Dwight Howard (2004).

Oklahoma City selected Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren with the second overall pick, while the Rockets (No. 3 overall) took Auburn’s Jabari Smith and the Kings (No. 4 overall) selected Iowa’s Keegan Murray.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube