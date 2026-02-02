Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Pistons rout Nets 130-77 in most-lopsided victory in franchise history

Duane Burleson/AP
Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren, left, drives to the basket against Brooklyn Nets center Day'ron Sharpe (20) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
DETROIT (AP) — Jalen Duren had 21 points and 10 rebounds after being added to the All-Star Game on Sunday night as an Eastern Conference reserve, and the Detroit Pistons routed the Brooklyn Nets 130-77 in the most-lopsided victory in franchise history.

The 53-point margin topped the mark of 52 set in a 118-66 victory at Boston on Jan 31, 2003. The Nets had a 54-point loss — 120-66 — on Jan. 21 against New York.

Cade Cunningham, the Detroit star who was earlier selected an East All-=Star starter, added 18 points, 12 assists and four steals. The Eastern Conference-leading Pistons improved to 36-12 with their second straight victory. They beat Golden State on Friday night to finish 2-1 on a three-game trip.

Cunningham had 13 points, 10 assists and four steals in the first half as the Pistons raced to a 67-44 lead. Ausar Thompson hit a half-court shot at the halftime buzzer.

Detroit outscored Brooklyn 33-18 in the third quarter to push it to 100-62. The Pistons' largest lead was 55 points.

Cam Thomas and Drake Powell each had 12 points for Brooklyn. The Nets are 13-35.

Egor Demin was 0 for 4 from 3-point range, ending his NBA rookie record of at least one 3 in 34 straight games. He broke the record Friday night in Utah.

Nets scoring leader Michael Porter Jr. sat out because of personal reasons.

Up next

Nets: Host the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night.

Pistons: Host Denver on Tuesday night.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

