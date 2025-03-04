Pistons rout Jazz 134-106 and have 10 wins in 11 games for first time since 2007-08

SALT LAKE CITY — Cade Cunningham had 29 points, nine assists and four steals, and the Detroit Pistons beat the Utah Jazz 134-106 on Monday night for their 10th win in 11 games.

Ausar Thompson added 17 points and was 7 for 7 from the field, while Jaren Duren was also perfect at 5 for 5 en route to 16 points and 12 rebounds.

Kyle Filipowski finished with a career-high 25 points and added eight rebounds for the Jazz. Collin Sexton had 16 points and three steals.

Cunningham had 17 points by halftime, when Detroit led 67-47. The Pistons pulled away with a 14-2 run in the fourth quarter to extend a 17-point lead to 29 points.

Thompson scored 15 in the second half and finished with six rebounds, five assists, and three steals.

Takeaways

Pistons: Detroit has 10 wins in 11 games for the first time since 2007-08.

Jazz: Utah is 3-7 in its last 10.

Key moment

A 21-6 run to the end the first quarter gave Detroit a 36-22 lead, and the Pistons scored at least 31 in every quarter.

Key stat

The Pistons shot 55.4% and Utah hit just 42.7%.

Up next

The Pistons will stay on the road to visit the Clippers on Wednesday. Utah opens a five-game road trip at Washington on Wednesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

