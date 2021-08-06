Watch
Sports

Actions

Pistons rookie Isaiah Livers excited to reunite with John Beilein in Detroit

items.[0].videoTitle
Pistons second round draft pick Isaiah Livers says he's excited about reuniting with his former Michigan head coach, John Beilein, in Detroit.
Isaiah Livers
Posted at 8:19 AM, Aug 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-06 08:19:39-04

DETROIT — Isaiah Livers and John Beilein are reunited with the Pistons.

“I got to see him for the first time yesterday in the gym in the morning. We probably hugged for about 10 seconds, I'm not going to lie,” Livers said.

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time