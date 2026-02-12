Pistons overcome suspensions to rout Raptors behind Cunningham's 28 points

TORONTO (AP) — Cade Cunningham scored 28 points, Paul Reed had 16 of his 22 in the first quarter and the Detroit Pistons beat the Toronto Raptors 113-95 on Wednesday night in the final game before the All-Star break for both teams.

The Eastern Conference-leading Pistons won for the sixth time in seven games despite playing without centers Isaiah Stewart and Jalen Duren. The two began serving suspensions handed down earlier in the day for their roles in a fight Monday in a win at Charlotte.

Duncan Robinson scored 13 points and Tobias Harris added 12 points and 11 rebounds as the Pistons improved to 18-7 on the road. Detroit never trailed in posting its seventh consecutive victory over Toronto.

Toronto's Immanuel Quickley scored 18 points and Scottie Barnes added 17 . RJ Barrett had 16 points and Brandon Ingram 13.

The Pistons outscored the Raptors 50-34 on points in the paint and had 46 rebounds to Toronto's 35.

Cunningham finished with seven rebounds and nine assists, and matched a season-high by making six of 11 attempts from 3-point range. His career-high is seven, set last season.

Making his seventh start, Reed opened the scoring with a 3-pointer and connected on all seven of his attempts in a high-scoring first.

Toronto center Jakob Poeltl returned after missing 24 games because of a sore lower back. He had nine points and six rebounds in 20 minutes.

Up next

Pistons: At New York on Thursday, Feb. 19.

Raptors: At Chicago on Thursday, Feb. 19.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube