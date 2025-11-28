Packers spoil Thanksgiving at Ford Field, defeat Lions by beating them on fourth down

DETROIT, Mich. — Happy Thanksgiving, Lions fans. Hope the Packers didn't spoil your dinner like they did mine.

While America passed the turkey on Thursday, Green Bay feasted on fourth down, defeating Detroit 31-24, pushing their division rival further out of playoff contention.

On offense, the team from across the lake scored two touchdowns on fourth down — aided in part by an apparent blown false start penalty — and also put the game on ice by converting on a 4th and 3.

On defense, they forced two turnovers on downs, one of which came by way of a costly drop by Jameson Williams in the fourth quarter, just outside of the red zone.

"Those critical moments" were the difference, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell said at the postgame podium.

"It's frustrating," he said. "I know we've got a lot for which to be thankful. Even after a loss."

Now, Campbell's team is 7-5.

"We dug ourselves a bit of a hole," he said about the record. "That's the bottom line."

The bottom line for the Lions is that, with five games remaining in the regular season, they're in third place in the NFC North and one game out of a Wild Card spot. The only team left on their schedule with a losing record is the Minnesota Vikings, whom they lost to earlier this month.

"It sucks. It hurts," Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff said about the Thanksgiving Day defeat. "They played well. Tip your cap."

So, how can this team give thanks this holiday? Frank Ragnow's return, if not altogether too late, perhaps could not have come at a better time.

"Fired up to get to get Frank," Campbell said about the Pro Bowl center who abruptly retired this past June. "He wants to play. He wants to be a part of it. He misses the game. He misses his teammates."

Campbell and Goff both acknowledged they knew Ragnow had been weighing a return to the team for "a few weeks" but were not certain of it until this Wednesday, when the roster move was made official.

"It's good to get him back," Campbell said.

The Lions will play in prime time for a second straight week when the Dallas Cowboys roll into Detroit on Thursday, December 4.

