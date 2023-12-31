Watch Now
Officiating crew that threw flag on Lions 2-point conversion was under scrutiny earlier this year

Lions head coach Dan Campbell and OT Taylor Decker spoke to the media following the team's controversial loss to the Dallas Cowboys.
Posted at 11:45 AM, Dec 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-31 11:45:45-05

The NFL officiating crew that called the penalty on the Detroit Lions' successful two-point conversion has been under scrutiny this season.

The officiating crew, which is led by referee Brad Allen, threw a flag for illegal touching, with Allen saying Decker didn't report as eligible.

Social media quickly blew up with video showing Decker talking to Allen before the play, and Decker spoke after the game saying he reported as eligible.

VIDEO: Taylor Decker on if he reported as eligible: 'I went to the ref, said 'report.''

According to a report from ESPN in early December, Allen's crew was under scrutiny for not calling a "blatant and potentially game-deciding pass interference penalty" during the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Green Bay Packers game on Dec. 3.

ESPN reported that NFL vice president of officiating, Dean Blandino, said the no-call was the most obvious non-call he had seen in five years.

According to ESPN, Allen's crew also worked the Saints-Falcons game in November where there was another controversial missed call.

