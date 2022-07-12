Officials: Former Cowboys player Marion Barber III died from heatstroke

FRISCO, Texas — Officials in Texas have released the official cause of death of former NFL running back Marion Barber III.

On Monday, a report by the Collin County Medical Examiner's Office said he died of heatstroke, stating his death was an accident, USA Today and NBC News reported.

Last month, the Associated Press reported that Frisco Police made a welfare check at an apartment “believed to be leased” to Barber and discovered his body.

When they arrived, the Fort Worth-Star Telegram reported that police found the thermostat inside the apartment was set to 91 degrees.

In the autopsy report, the coroner wrote that the former NFL player was “known to exercise in sauna-like conditions," The Washington Post reported.

Barber was 38, the news outlets reported.

The AP reported that the former NFL player spent six seasons with the Cowboys before ending his career in 2011 with the Chicago Bears.