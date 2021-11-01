Watch
Number of 2021-22 bowl-eligible teams up to 36

Michigan State's Kenneth Walker III, left, dives over the goal line for a touchdown against Michigan's DJ Turner during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
There are 82 bowl slots available in the FBS — for what should be a more normal postseason after several bowls last season were canceled.

So far, 36 teams have secured bowl eligibility by getting to the six-win mark. That includes Texas-El Paso, which is bowl eligible for the first time since 2014.

Here’s the full list of teams that have secured bowl eligibility:

Air Force
Alabama
Appalachian State
Auburn
Baylor
BYU
Cincinnati
Coastal Carolina
Fresno State
Georgia
Houston
Iowa
Kentucky
Liberty
Louisiana-Lafayette
Michigan
Michigan State
Minnesota
Mississippi
N.C. State
Nevada
Northern Illinois
Notre Dame
Ohio State
Oklahoma
Oklahoma State
Oregon
Pittsburgh
San Diego State
SMU
Texas A&M
Texas-El Paso
Texas-San Antonio
Utah State
Virginia
Wake Forest

