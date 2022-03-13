No. 7 seed Michigan State opens NCAA Tournament vs. No. 10 seed Davidson

The top-ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs are the top overall seed in the NCAA Tournament for a second straight year.

Gonzaga is a No. 1 seed for the fifth time in program history. The Bulldogs (26-3) will play Georgia State on Thursday in Portland, Oregon, in the West Region.

Duke is the No. 2 seed in the West, and the Blue Devils will start coach Mike Krzyzewski’s final NCAA Tournament on Friday in Greenville, South Carolina. They play Cal State-Fullerton. No. 7 seed Michigan State plays 10th-seeded Davidson in that bracket, setting up a potential second-round matchup between Spartans coach Tom Izzo and Krzyzewski.

Rutgers will play Notre Dame in Dayton, Ohio, for the chance to be the No. 11 seed playing sixth-seeded Alabama on Friday in San Diego, California.