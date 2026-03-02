No. 13 Michigan St. tops Indiana 71-64 with balanced scoring effort

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Jaxon Kohler scored a season-high 21 points and Jeremy Fears Jr. added 21 points and nine assists to lead No. 13 Michigan State past Indiana 77-64 on Sunday.

Kur Tang finished with a career-high 18 points, making 6 of 8 from 3-point range — half of the Spartans' 12 3s. Kohler also grabbed 13 rebounds, his 12th double-double of the season as the Michigan State (24-5, 14-4 Big Ten) won its fourth straight.

The Spartans never trailed in winning at Assembly Hall for just the second time in six trips to complete a road sweep this week. They also won at No. 8 Purdue 76-74 on Thursday. It was coach Tom Izzo's first trip to Bloomington since he broke the league record for conference wins in February 2025, breaking the mark held by former Hoosiers coach Bob Knight.

Lamar Wilkerson scored 19 of his game-high 29 points in the second half, but it wasn't enough to prevent Indiana (17-12, 8-10) from a fourth consecutive loss. Tucker DeVries finished with 20 points and six rebounds, while Sam Alexis added eight points in a game Indiana's bench players were shut out.

Michigan State used a hot start to take a 14-5 lead, then relied on its long-range flurry to thwart the Hoosiers from mounting serious challenge. The Spartans extended the margin to 39-26 on Teng's fourth 3 of the game late in the first half.

Indiana managed to cut the halftime deficit to 45-37, then quickly fell into a 52-41 hole early in the second half. The Hoosiers got as close as 54-48 with 13:41 to play, but Teng answered with another 3 and the Spartans went on a 10-3 spurt to rebuild a 67-55 lead.

The Hoosiers never fully recovered.

Up next

Michigan State: Hosts Rutgers in its home finale Thursday.

Indiana: Closes out its home schedule Wednesday against Minnesota.

