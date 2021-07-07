Watch
NHL's top prospect leaning to stay at Michigan next season

Nick Wass/AP
Posted at 8:52 AM, Jul 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-07 08:52:41-04

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — The NHL’s top-ranked draft prospect, defenseman Owen Power, says he is leaning toward playing his sophomore season at Michigan next year rather than turning pro.

Power says he won’t make a decision until after the draft, by noting he wants to first consult with the team that selects him.

Power is from Mississauga, Ontario, and the NHL’s Central Scouting Bureau’s top-ranked North American skater.

The Buffalo Sabres have the No. 1 pick, followed by the expansion Seattle Kraken.

The two-day draft will be held remotely starting on July 23.

