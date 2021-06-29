NHL Stadium Series coming to Nashville in February 2022

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Nissan Stadium will add hockey to its laundry list of hosted events in 2022.

The National Hockey League announced Monday the Nashville Predators would host the Tampa Lightning at Nissan Stadium on February 26, 2022, as part of the league's Stadium Series.

It will be the first time the Preds have hosted a Stadium Series game and only the second time they've played outdoors in franchise history.

The game will be Tampa Bay's first outdoor contest.

Ticket information has not been announced at this time.

