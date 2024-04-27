'We're thrilled.' Detroit Lions draft Missouri CB Ennis Rakestraw in 2nd round

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions are once again adding to their secondary, drafting Missouri cornerback Ennis Rakestraw in the second round with the 61st overall pick in the NFL Draft.

It comes after Detroit traded up and drafted Alabama CB Terrion Arnold with the 24th overall pick yesterday.

Rakestraw is 5-foot-11 and played in nine games for the Tigers last season. He missed four games with a groin injury.

Lions GM Brad Holmes said the team was thrilled that Rakestraw fell to the 61st pick, and even indicated the Lions tried to trade up to get him but not many teams wanted to trade that far back.

"We’re just thrilled because we’re all the same. They both fit us like a glove. They’re both gritty, physical, challenge mentality guys," Holmes said about both Arnold and Rakestraw.

In his four-season career with Missouri, he had one interception, 24 pass deflections and 107 total tackles.

The Lions have bolstered their secondary through both the draft and in free agency, and Holmes said that area is a "bloodbath now" when it comes to players competing to play.

He said that makes the room better, the defense better and the team better.

Detroit will have four picks in the final day of the draft – one in round five (164), two in round six (201 and 205) and one in round seven (249).