Nets reportedly trade Harden to 76ers for Simmons ahead of NBA trade deadline

The NBA trade deadline is almost here, and the Brooklyn Nets and the Philadelphia 76ers have reportedly made an enormous splash.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Nets have traded James Harden, and Paul Millsap to the 76ers for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond, and two first-round draft picks.

Charania reported that Harden would reportedly opt into his $47.3 million player option next season as part of the deal.

The drafts picks are a 2022 first-round pick that is unprotected and can be deferred until 2023. The other is a 2027 first-round pick protected from draft slots 1-to-8, Wojnarowski reported.

Wojnarowski added that the 2027 pick would roll over to 2028 protected draft slots 1-to-8 again and could turn into two seconds and $2 million in 2029.

For Harden, this marks the second blockbuster trade he's been a part of in two years. Last season, he was acquired from the Houston Rockets.

For the Nets, it's not been easy.

With the team dealing with an injured Kevin Durant and limited availability from superstar Kyrie Irving because of his stance on COVID-19 vaccines, Harden had requested a trade to the 76ers 13 months after arriving in Brooklyn, CBS Sports reported.

The Simmons saga in Philadelphia is finally coming to an end. The sports outlets reported that the former All-Star guard hasn't played since last June due to disagreements with the team.

Harden will be reunited with former Rockets general manager, Daryl Morey.