Netflix: Season 2 of 'Quarterback' featuring Jared Goff will be released on July 8

(WXYZ) — Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff will be one of the players featured on season two of the Netflix docuseries "Quarterback."

The series is produced by NFL Films, Peyton Manning's Omaha Productions and Patrick Mahomes' 2PM Productions.

Along with Goff, the series will feature Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow and Atlanta Falcons QB Kirk Cousins.

The first season featured Mahomes, Cousins and Marcus Mariota.

It was first announced he would be included back in March. On Monday, Netflix announced the show will be released on July 8.

Goff threw for 4,629 passing yards and 37 touchdowns last season with a 111.8 QB rating.