Michigan football expert discusses Wolverines' accomplishments

(WXYZ) — University of Michigan football fans are celebrating the Big Ten title win, with a college playoff still to come.

Author and sports commentator John U. Bacon joined 7 UpFront Tuesday evening to discuss the turnaround of the Wolverines football program.

"For the record, I did not call it. I called them eight wins, so I'm about four off right there," Bacon said. "The biggest change (Jim Harbaugh) made was off the field, basically. Of his 10 assistant coaches, he replaced six of them — that is a pretty large bet right there. It's kind of all or nothing and of course, it paid off pretty handsomely."