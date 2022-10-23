Grand Valley remains undefeated with win over Northern Michigan

ALLENDALE, Mich. — Grand Valley was able to carry the high energy of last week's win into Saturday's game against Northern Michigan. The Lakers beat the Wildcats in Lubbers Stadium 56-3.
Grand Valley football is now 8-0 for the 2022 season.
Posted at 12:21 AM, Oct 23, 2022
