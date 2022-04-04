Dwayne Stephens named new men's basketball coach at WMU

(FOX 17) — Longtime Michigan State assistant basketball coach Dwayne Stephens has been hired by Western Michigan University to be the school's head men's basketball coach.

“I’m very excited for the opportunity to lead Western Michigan basketball,” Stephens said in a statement released by WMU. “My family and I would like to thank President (Edward) Montgomery and Director of Athletics Dan Bartholomae for giving us this opportunity."

Stephens has been on staff with Tom Izzo in East Lansing for the past 19 seasons.

Carlos Osorio/AP Michigan State associate head coach Dwayne Stephens, left, talks with head coach Tom Izzo, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Penn State, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

“From our earliest conversations, DJ rose to the top of an incredibly competitive candidate pool as the right choice to lead our men’s basketball program to excellence," Bartholomae said in a statement released by the University. "His reputation as one of the nation’s most elite recruiters and his experience in developing some of the world’s finest basketball athletes separated him as one of the country’s most outstanding basketball coaches."

WMU will officially introduce Stephens at press conference on Wednesday.