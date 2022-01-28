Davenport routs Purdue Northwest in first home game in 52 days

CALEDONIA, Mich. —Playing a home game for the first time since December 6th, the Davenport men's basketball team made quick work of Purdue Northwest 84-56 to improve to 5-3 (GLIAC) and 9-6 (Overall).
Posted at 9:43 AM, Jan 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-28 09:43:00-05
