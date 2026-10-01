Share your Pistons pride with us before tip-off on The Spot - Grand Rapids

The Spot - Grand Rapids will air all four Detroit Pistons pre-season games, with the first set for Monday, October 5. The channel will also televise 71 regular season games.

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Fans who submit a photo and a short description may see it featured on FOX 17 as the station counts down to pre-season tip-off next week.

How to find The Spot - Grand Rapids

Several options are available for tuning in:



Over-the-air antenna: Tune to channel 17.2.

Cable subscribers: Subscribers to several cable providers, including Charter and Xfinity, can find The Spot through the channel guide.

Detroit Pistons Pistons returning to West Michigan airwaves this season on The Spot Grand Rapids

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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