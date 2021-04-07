Watch
More magic: Tigers rookie Akil Baddoo hits walk-off winner

Posted at 6:41 AM, Apr 07, 2021
DETROIT — Akil Baddoo added another big hit in this charmed start to his big league career, lining an RBI single in the bottom of the 10th inning to give the Detroit Tigers a 4-3 victory over the Minnesota Twins.

Baddoo made his debut Sunday and homered on the first pitch thrown to him. Then he hit a grand slam in a 15-6 loss to the Twins on Monday.

The 22-year-old entered Tuesday's game as a pinch-runner and stayed in until he ended it with a winning hit to right off Hansel Robles. Nelson Cruz and Byron Buxton homered for the Twins, who rallied from a 3-1 deficit.

