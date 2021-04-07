More magic: Tigers rookie Akil Baddoo hits walk-off winner

DETROIT — Akil Baddoo added another big hit in this charmed start to his big league career, lining an RBI single in the bottom of the 10th inning to give the Detroit Tigers a 4-3 victory over the Minnesota Twins.

Baddoo made his debut Sunday and homered on the first pitch thrown to him. Then he hit a grand slam in a 15-6 loss to the Twins on Monday.

Akil Baddoo hit a walk-off winner for the Tigers.



Unreal. He hit a home run in his first MLB at-bat, a grand slam in his second game, and now this.



🎥: @BallySportsDET pic.twitter.com/DyPUcxAij9 — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) April 6, 2021

The 22-year-old entered Tuesday's game as a pinch-runner and stayed in until he ended it with a winning hit to right off Hansel Robles. Nelson Cruz and Byron Buxton homered for the Twins, who rallied from a 3-1 deficit.