Watch
Sports

Actions

Moguls skier Kauf delivers the love and wins Olympic silver

items.[0].image.alt
Patti Kauf/AP
In this photo provided by Patti Kauf, family and friends of Jaelin Kauf, of the United States, celebrate her silver medal in the women's moguls finals at Tetonia Club in Alta, Wyo. Kauf's mom, Patti, and her dad, Scott, are multiple-time champions in the freestyle discipline, from well before it turned into an Olympic pursuit. (Patti Kauf via AP)
Beijing Olympics Kauf And Company
Posted at 4:06 PM, Feb 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-06 16:06:24-05

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — At the Tetonia Club in Alta, Wyoming, they clung to one simple phrase as their daughter, sister and friend, Jaelin Kauf, edged closer and closer to the Olympic silver medal: “Deliver the love.” Kauf delivered. A spot on the podium was a fitting reward to go with it. Half a world away from Alta, the 25-year-old finished second in freestyle moguls. Her family has set the standard in the event over decades. Kauf’s mom and dad were multiple-time champions in the freestyle discipline. They gathered with around 100 friends to watch Jaelin make a trip down the hill and into history. The action started at 4:30 a.m. in Wyoming.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News