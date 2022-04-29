MLB suspends Trevor Bauer 2 seasons for violating league's domestic violence policy

Major League Baseball announced Friday that they are suspending Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer for two seasons for violating the league's joint domestic violence, sexual assault, and child abuse policy.

The pitcher will not receive any pay while he's suspended.

Bauer's team released a statement following news of his suspension.

"Today, we were informed that MLB has concluded its investigation into allegations that have been made against Trevor Bauer, and the Commissioner has issued his decision regarding discipline," the team said. "The Dodgers organization takes all allegations of this nature very seriously and does not condone or excuse any acts of domestic violence or sexual assault. We’ve cooperated fully with MLB's investigation since it began, and we fully support MLB’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault, and Child Abuse Policy and the Commissioner’s enforcement of the Policy. We understand that Trevor has the right to appeal the Commissioner’s decision. Therefore, we will not comment further until the process is complete."

Bauer issued a statement, saying he would appeal the league's decision.

"In the strongest possible terms, I deny committing any violation of the league’s domestic violence & sexual assault policy," Bauer said on Twitter. "I am appealing this action and expect to prevail. As we have throughout this process, my representatives & I respect the confidentiality of the proceedings."

A woman accused the 2020 National League Cy Young winner of punching and choking her during two sexual encounters.

Bauer has repeatedly claimed he and the woman had consensual "rough sex."

A judge, who previously rescinded a restraining order the woman had against Bauer, has stated that the woman's testimony confirmed the Dodgers player followed the boundaries the woman had set for him during their sexual encounters.

He hasn't appeared in a game since June 2021.