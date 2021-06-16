Mize steadies rotation, Tigers down Royals 4-3

KANSAS CITY (AP) — The Tigers bullpen has been taxed as of late, and that's putting it lightly.

Manager AJ Hinch acknowledged that having his starters go deeper into games would certainly help the work load on a unit that has been used more than they would like.

Casey Mize struck out three in 6 2/3 innings of work while Jonathan Schoop had a two-run home run to give the Tigers the lead they wouldn't give back.

Tigers prospect Matt Manning was called up to the taxi squad, and will make his major league debut on Thursday against the Angels.