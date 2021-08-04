Watch
Miguel Cabrera closing in on 500 homers as Tigers host Red Sox

Paul Sancya/AP
Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera smiles in the dugout against the Boston Red Sox in the third inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Posted at 4:25 PM, Aug 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-04 16:25:17-04

Boston Red Sox (63-45, second in the AL East) vs. Detroit Tigers (52-57, third in the AL Central)
Detroit; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Eduardo Rodriguez (7-6, 5.60 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 121 strikeouts) Tigers: Casey Mize (6-5, 3.41 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 87 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers +131, Red Sox -150; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox head to take on the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday.

The Tigers are 31-24 in home games in 2020. The Detroit pitching staff averages 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, Casey Mize leads them with a mark of 7.1.

The Red Sox are 30-23 on the road. Boston is slugging .438 as a unit. Rafael Devers leads the team with a slugging percentage of .580.

The Tigers won the last meeting 4-2. Kyle Funkhouser earned his fifth victory and Miguel Cabrera went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Detroit. Garrett Richards took his seventh loss for Boston.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Schoop leads the Tigers with 114 hits and has 61 RBIs.

Devers leads the Red Sox with 27 home runs and has 84 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, .260 batting average, 4.86 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Red Sox: 3-7, .241 batting average, 5.71 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Jose Urena: (groin), Spencer Turnbull: (forearm), Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Rony Garcia: (knee), Matthew Boyd: (arm), Niko Goodrum: (calf), Daz Cameron: (toe), Isaac Paredes: (hip), Jake Rogers: (arm).

Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Darwinzon Hernandez: (oblique), Ryan Brasier: (calf), Eduard Bazardo: (lat), Matt Barnes: (health protocols), Matt Andriese: (hamstring), Kyle Schwarber: (hamstring), Danny Santana: (groin), Marwin Gonzalez: (hamstring), Christian Arroyo: (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
