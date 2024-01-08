Michigan's battle-tested secondary ready for battle with Washington's prolific passer, Michael Penix Jr.

Prev Next

Posted at 12:24 AM, Jan 08, 2024

HOUSTON — Michigan's battle-tested secondary is ready for battle with Washington's prolific passer, Michael Penix Jr. | Brad Galli has more from NRG Stadium



Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.