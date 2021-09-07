Michigan State RB Kenneth Walker III named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week

(WXYZ) -- Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III was named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week on Monday.

Walker rushed for 264 yards and four touchdowns - both career highs - in the Spartans' 38-21 win over Northwestern Friday night.

Not even @Kenneth_Walker9 could have written a better 𝓼𝓬𝓻𝓲𝓹𝓽.



Relive the RB's historic and eye-popping @MSU_Football debut ⬇️. pic.twitter.com/uSZNDqQogq — Michigan St. on BTN (@MichiganStOnBTN) September 4, 2021

Walker's 264 yards rushing marked the seventh-highest single-game total in Michigan State history, and the most by a player making his Spartan debut.

The last Michigan State player to earn Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week honors was Felton Davis III on October 2, 2017.