Michigan running game coordinator Mike Hart releases statement after medical emergency

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP MODIFIED) — Michigan running game coordinator Mike Hart has released a statement after being carted off the field during the first quarter of Saturday’s game against the Hoosiers.

“I would like to thank everyone for their support, messages, and prayers. I am truly grateful for the trainers and paramedics, the doctors and nurses at IU Hospital, Michigan’s team doctors, coaching staff, players and Coach Harbaugh. I would also like to thank IU’s football staff and team doctors. I will never forget everyone’s kindness and generosity.

My wife and I are thankful to be surrounded by such incredible people.

Health-wise, I am back in Ann Arbor and things are trending in a positive direction. I look forward to rejoining our team soon," said Hart in a statement.

Coach Jim Harbaugh said Michigan’s running backs coach and career rushing leader suffered a medical emergency on the sideline.

Trainers strapped him on a backboard and then drove Hart off the field before he was transported to a nearby hospital for further evaluation.

It was unclear what happened to Hart, who was standing in the bright sun on a cool, breezy day. He gave a thumbs-up sign before leaving Memorial Stadium and the Fox broadcast team said the team heard from Hart at halftime.

No. 4 Michigan (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) reverted to form in the second half, breaking away from a 10-10 halftime tie for a 31-10 victory. Quarterback J.J. McCarthy said the Wolverines awarded a game ball to Hart.

“Talking about Mike and his health, all our prayers go out to him,” coach Jim Harbaugh said. “We’ll move on with humble hearts. It’s great to have the win and continue to pray for Mike. He’s a strong guy, I have all the faith in the world in Mike Hart.”

Hart wound up on the ground after Indiana made an extra point to tie the score at 7 with 4:57 left in the opening quarter. Michigan’s players cleared the bench and spread out across the field, many dropping to one knee. Several Michigan coaches, including Harbaugh, stood nearby as trainers worked on Hart.

Hoosiers coach Tom Allen also walked across the field to see Hart, who previously served on Indiana’s staff.

Hart rushed for more than 5,000 yards at Michigan and is still the career rushing leader for the fourth-ranked Wolverines. He also played professionally for the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts.