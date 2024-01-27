Michigan promoting Sherrone Moore to head coach, replacing Harbaugh

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Two days after losing Jim Harbaugh to the NFL, the Michigan Wolverines are making Sherrone Moore their new head football coach.

Moore will officially be introduced during an 11 a.m. Saturday news conference.

The move was thought to be the next natural step for the team as Moore coached four games for the Wolverines as Harbaugh served suspensions during their National Championship season.

Michigan announced the news on their social media accounts, followed quickly by a video of Moore posting it himself.

The school also released a statement from Moore as part of the hiring announcement:

I want to thank Coach Harbaugh for the faith that he has displayed in me over the past six years and for supporting my growth as a football coach during that time. I also want to thank Athletic Director Warde Manuel, President Santa Ono and members of the Board of Regents for putting their faith and trust in me to be the next leader of this football program. I am excited to reward that trust.



I have been preparing my entire coaching career for this opportunity and I can't think of a better place to be head coach than at the University of Michigan. We will do everything each day as a TEAM to continue the legacy of championship football that has been played at the University of Michigan for the past 144 years. Our standards will not change. We will be a tough, physical, disciplined, hungry, championship-level team that loves football and plays with passion for the game, the winged helmet and each other. We will also continue to achieve excellence off the field, in the classroom and in our communities. I am excited to start working in this new role with our players, coaches and staff.





Moore has served as the Wolverines Offensive Coordinator for three seasons, following three seasons as their tight ends coach.