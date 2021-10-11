Michigan, Michigan State players named among Big Ten players of the week

(WXYZ) — Two players from Michigan and one from Michigan State are among those who were named Big Ten players of the week.

The league made the announcement Monday.

Michigan State WR Jalen Nailor was named co-offensive player of the week along with Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud.

Nailor had five catches for 221 yards and three touchdowns in the Spartans' 31-13 win over Rutgers.

That performance tied a school record for touchdown catches.

Michigan DB Brad Hawkins was named co-defensive player of the week along with Iowa DB Matt Hankins.

Hawkins had five tackles, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in the Wolverines' 32-29 win at Nebraska. His forced fumble and recovery set up the Wolverines' game-winning field goal.

Michigan kicker Jacob Moody was named the special teams player of the week, going 4-4 on field goals, including hitting the game-winner with 1:24 left.