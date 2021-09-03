Watch
Sports

Actions

Michigan hosts Western Michigan after going winless at home

items.[0].image.alt
Paul Sancya/AP
FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2019, file photo, Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara throws during warmups before an NCAA college football game against Middle Tennessee in Ann Arbor, Mich. McNamara is expected to start at quarterback this season for the Wolverines. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
Cade McNamara
Posted at 9:12 AM, Sep 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-03 09:12:00-04

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan will soon get a chance to accomplish something it failed to do last season.

The Wolverines were winless at home during the pandemic-shortened season.

They finished 2020 with two wins, four losses and three games canceled due to a COVID-19 breakout.

Michigan hosts Western Michigan on Saturday.

The Wolverines are unranked in the preseason for the first time since coach Jim Harbaugh’s debut season in 2015.

The Broncos were 4-2 last season, playing only Mid-American Conference schools.

They return 19 starters on both sides of the ball, including quarterback Kaleb Eleby.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time