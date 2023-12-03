Watch Now
Michigan fans boo Big Ten commissioner during trophy presentation to Zak Zinter

Leading up to the Big Ten Championship game, there was plenty of talk about Big Ten Commissioner Tony Petitti possibly having to hand the trophy off to Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh.

The reason – Petitti suspended Harbaugh for three games amid the NCAA sign-stealing investigation.

After Michigan's 26-0 win over Iowa in the game, Michigan was set for the trophy presentation.

However, Harbaugh requested that the championship trophy be handed off to Michigan center and captain, Zak Zinter, who suffered a season-ending leg injury in the game against Ohio State.

Fans booed Petitti during the presentation, and when Harbaugh was interviewed shortly after, he yelled "BET," the slogan shared by players and fans following the suspension.

